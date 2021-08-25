SC Lottery
3,000 of 17,000 MUSC staff receive vaccination exemption

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the Medical University of South Carolina has mandated all staff get the COVID vaccine, 3,000 members of their staff are taking exemptions.

Medical University of South Carolina Director of Public Affairs Heather Woolwine says of the approximate 17,000 hospital staff members in Lowcountry counties, around 3,000 have sought exemptions from the hospital’s vaccination policy.

Woolwine said she doesn’t have the data for MUSC’s newly acquired Midlands group of hospital facilities because they are moving through a number of transitions. “That leaves [sic] the original 17,000 employee base for the health system in and outside of Charleston,” she said.

Of the approximate 3,000 exemptions the hospital has allowed, Woolwine says the vast majority were exempt because of a previous COVID infection. She says “the current data supports that natural and vaccine immunity are comparable in terms of overall protection. If that changes, employees have been advised that this exemption may change.”

Woolwine says the rest of their Charleston based employees are vaccinated.

