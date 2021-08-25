Bystanders rescue truck driver entrapped in flaming cab

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire Rescue is applauding the actions of brave motorists who came to a truck driver’s rescue, Tuesday.

Firefighters say a truck driver from Florida is alive thanks to the actions of some brave bystanders who helped the driver out of a multivehicle crash.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon when a semi-truck heading southbound on I-95 had a front tire blowout and crashed into the wooded median near the 67 mile marker, Fire-Rescue said.

The truck struck several trees receiving heavy damage. Firefighters said the driver suffered multiple injuries to his legs and the cab burst into flames. The driver’s injuries prevented him from walking or climbing out of the truck, but Fire-Rescue says bystanders worked feverishly until they were able to remove the driver from the burning cab.

Initial reports to Colleton 9-1-1 indicated the driver was trapped in the heavily damaged cab.

Fire-Rescue says a column of black smoke could be seen several miles from the scene when units arrived at the remote rural stretch of Interstate. They say they found the truck deep in the median with the cab fully involved and flames impinging on the trailer.

Fire-Rescue says firefighter-paramedics began treating the injured man while other crew members deployed multiple hand lines to extinguish the fire. They say firefighters used a chainsaw to cut a path into the wooded median while another crew used hand tools to break into the trailer.

The front portion of the load was on fire, so firefighters say a third handline was deployed to extinguish the fire in the trailer.

Firefighters say they found the truck deep in the median with the cab fully involved and flames impinging on the trailer. (Colleton County Fire Rescue)

Medical helicopters were not immediately available, so Fire-Rescue says their Medic transported the truck driver emergent to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Fire-Rescue says traffic on I-95 was down to one lane for several hours and backed up several miles.

The SC Highway Patrol and State Transport Police are investigating the accident.

