SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies arrest two people in connection to murder of missing man whose remains were found in the woods

Shelby Francis Makaley Ashby, 21, was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact...
Shelby Francis Makaley Ashby, 21, was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact since authorities say she helped Hempel move and dispose of 35-year-old Harry Barkley’s remains which were found in a wooded area in Williamsburg County.(GCSO)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators have announced the arrest of two people in connection to the murder of a missing man whose remains were found in the woods.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office have charged 21-year-old Eric Wade Hempel of Georgetown with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Shelby Francis Makaley Ashby, 21, also of Georgetown was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Authorities say Ashby helped Hempel move and dispose of 35-year-old Harry Barkley’s remains which were found in a wooded area in Williamsburg County.

Hempel was placed into custody following a high-speed police chase in Tennessee where he awaits extradition back to South Carolina.

Both were arrested after GCSO officials said DNA evidence from the crime scene confirmed it was the remains of Harry Barkley.

“GCSO investigators immediately obtained arrest warrants, charging two individuals in connection to the crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began in August of 2020 when Barkley’s family members reported him missing to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.  In September of 2020, investigators said Barkley’s vehicle was discovered dumped in the Black River at Chavis Landing.

Then in May of 2021, human remains believed to have been those of Barkley were located in a remote wooded area of Williamsburg County. 

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child...
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a late-night shooting.
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
A Berkeley County mother said two of her young children are currently battling COVID-19....
Berkeley Co. mother urging community to follow protocols as her children battle COVID

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC public health director worried about possible COVID surge this fall
The state’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.5% in June to 4.3% in July. According to the...
Did SC ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits early curb the labor shortage?
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Packets make return to Charleston Co. School District’s quarantine education plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 12-year-old on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19