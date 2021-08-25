SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC expresses doubt on its ability to create statewide mask mandate

DHEC expresses doubt on its' ability to create statewide mask mandate
DHEC expresses doubt on its' ability to create statewide mask mandate(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC leadership has encouraged mask-wearing and urged lawmakers to give school districts choice in mask mandates.

The department’s options beyond that get more complicated.

A temporary law in the state budget prohibits school districts from using state funds to enforce a mask mandate.

Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson have repeatedly defended the rule, and the question of its constitutionality is playing out in court.

RELATED STORY | SC law on mask mandates in schools faces federal, state, local challenges

DHEC has asked lawmakers to amend the rule, but no action has been taken.

DHEC Director of Media Relations Ron Aiken said state law allows the department to unilaterally act in local emergencies without review by the General Assembly.

He sent the following statement:

“The emergency authority being referenced is, as it is described, specifically for emergency events. It’s important to understand that it was created to allow DHEC to respond quickly to local situations or outbreaks where rapid action is required to prevent immediate, imminent danger to the local population.

Although the situation in many of our K-12 schools, unfortunately, meets this description, the situation in each school district is different, making a statewide order that applies equally to all schools very difficult because the threshold for ‘emergency’ has to apply equally to everyone to be legally valid.

The emergency measures are for specific situations not foreseen by the legislature. In this case, the General Assembly saw and addressed this situation by creating a state law to prevent masking in K-12 schools.

The new data we have seen over the past few weeks is why DHEC took the action of recommending that the Legislature consider revising the Proviso to allow individual school districts, superintendents, and principals to make decisions about requiring masks, in consultation with local and state health authorities. We believe this approach will protect children and others from COVID-19, and very importantly, will help keep children in school and will also maximize parent choice.”

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler expressed similar thoughts in her regularly scheduled call with journalists.

“I’m not saying that there’s not imminent danger regarding COVID-19, but in this situation, it would be difficult to apply a statewide order equally to all schools, school districts when again all of them are in different situations,” she said.

She pointed to different community habits.

“You have different levels of mask use, voluntarily even already among different schools and different districts and so you also have different vaccination rates among the students and staff. Those are the two things that immediately come to mind,” she said.

Aiken said the department is not ruling out local action but will be monitoring the situation to determine if it’s needed.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Shelby Francis Makaley Ashby, 21, was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact...
Deputies arrest two people in connection to murder of missing man whose remains were found in the woods
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating

Latest News

A child looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards his flight during an evacuation at...
Joint Base Charleston: No injuries reported to their personnel in Kabul blasts
Health experts in the Charleston area say COVID-19 testing has ramped up significantly along...
COVID testing demand triples for some healthcare providers, challenging appointment availability
The year's ninth tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean, according to the National...
New tropical depression forms in Caribbean, could threaten US
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records most new COVID-19 cases since January
Smoke from an explosion is seen at Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday.
SC, Lowcountry leaders respond to Afghan airport explosion