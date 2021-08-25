SC Lottery
DMV requiring masks for S.C. road, skills test applicants

Steering wheel
(Source: WWSB)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says masks and appointments will now be required to get a license.

The agency says masks will be required for applicants and examiners during all road and skills tests where the driver and examiner are in the same car. The agency cites rising COVID-19 numbers for the decision.

The mask mandate went into effect Wednesday and the department stated, it applies to both non-commercial and commercial drivers.

The department also says that they will only offer skills tests for regular (Class D) license applicants if they have an appointment. Walk-in road tests will be prohibited beginning Aug. 30.

Driving applicants can book a skills test online by visiting the DMV’s website.

The agency will return to administering a modified skills tests for applicants who want a Class D license starting Sept. 7. The agency says these modified tests will require an appointment and will only be offered at certain branches.

Those branches include:

Monday through Friday

  • Beaufort
  • Bishopville
  • Blythewood
  • Camden
  • Charleston - Leeds Avenue
  • Chester
  • Conway
  • Dillon
  • Florence
  • Gaffney
  • Georgetown
  • Greer
  • Irmo
  • Kingstree
  • Lake City
  • Lexington
  • Marion
  • Pickens
  • Ridgeland
  • Seneca
  • Spartanburg - Southport Road
  • St. George
  • Walterboro

Monday

  • Bennettsville
  • North Augusta
  • Hampton

Tuesday

  • Greenville - Saluda Dam Road
  • Ladson
  • Hampton

Wednesday

  • Columbia - Shop Road
  • Myrtle Beach - Market Common
  • McCormick

Thursday

  • Rock Hill
  • Greenwood
  • Hampton

Friday

  • Sumter
  • Hampton

The agency says modified skills tests judge the same skills that a traditional road test would, except the license applicant is in the car alone while the examiner scores and monitors from outside the vehicle.

Department officials say applicants should study for the modified skills test as if they were taking the regular, on-road test.

All branch office lobbies will remain open for customer transactions and officials say walk-ins are accepted for the majority of transactions.

The agency encourages but does not require customers to wear a mask when visiting any office.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

