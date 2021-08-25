SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

East Cooper Medical Center requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - East Cooper Medical Center will be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all its employees.

“After thoughtful deliberation, East Cooper Medical Center will begin requiring all employees and others working in the facility to be vaccinated for COVID-19,” hospital officials said on Wednesday.”

The hospital joins MUSC, Tidelands Health and Roper in requiring the vaccine.

According to officials, this policy will require that all workers, including employees, remote workers, physicians, medical residents, fellows, trainees, contractors, medical staff, students, temporary workers and volunteer staff, be fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine by November 1, 2021.

Individuals seeking an exception for medical or religious reasons may do so but will be required to take strict precautions that will include frequent testing, according to ECMC officials.

“This decision is in keeping with our commitment to providing a safe environment for our patients, visitors, employees and others working in the hospital, and the people of the communities we serve,” said Patrick Downes, Chief Executive Officer. “The science shows us the COVID-19 vaccines are effective, safe and your best protection against the virus. Our goal is to do all we can to save lives, slow the spread of COVID-19 and eventually bring an end to the pandemic.”

“Our patients put their trust in us to protect them and provide the care they expect and deserve,” Downes continues. “It is critical that we take this step to help ensure we maintain their trust and keep them as well as our employees, other workers, and medical staff safe and not put them at unnecessary risk from this deadly virus, especially in light of concerns related to the Delta variant.”

“As the community’s leading health care provider, East Cooper Medical Center has a responsibility to lead by example on this critical issue. We hope our efforts help to inspire people in the community to realize how important it is that they get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Downes concludes.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child...
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a late-night shooting.
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
A Berkeley County mother said two of her young children are currently battling COVID-19....
Berkeley Co. mother urging community to follow protocols as her children battle COVID

Latest News

VIDEO: 12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
VIDEO: 12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
VIDEO: East Cooper Medical Center requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees
VIDEO: East Cooper Medical Center requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees
VIDEO: Packets make return to Charleston Co. School District’s quarantine education plan
VIDEO: Packets make return to Charleston Co. School District’s quarantine education plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Packets make return to Charleston Co. School District’s quarantine education plan