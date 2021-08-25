East Cooper Medical Center requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - East Cooper Medical Center will be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all its employees.

“After thoughtful deliberation, East Cooper Medical Center will begin requiring all employees and others working in the facility to be vaccinated for COVID-19,” hospital officials said on Wednesday.”

The hospital joins MUSC, Tidelands Health and Roper in requiring the vaccine.

According to officials, this policy will require that all workers, including employees, remote workers, physicians, medical residents, fellows, trainees, contractors, medical staff, students, temporary workers and volunteer staff, be fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine by November 1, 2021.

Individuals seeking an exception for medical or religious reasons may do so but will be required to take strict precautions that will include frequent testing, according to ECMC officials.

“This decision is in keeping with our commitment to providing a safe environment for our patients, visitors, employees and others working in the hospital, and the people of the communities we serve,” said Patrick Downes, Chief Executive Officer. “The science shows us the COVID-19 vaccines are effective, safe and your best protection against the virus. Our goal is to do all we can to save lives, slow the spread of COVID-19 and eventually bring an end to the pandemic.”

“Our patients put their trust in us to protect them and provide the care they expect and deserve,” Downes continues. “It is critical that we take this step to help ensure we maintain their trust and keep them as well as our employees, other workers, and medical staff safe and not put them at unnecessary risk from this deadly virus, especially in light of concerns related to the Delta variant.”

“As the community’s leading health care provider, East Cooper Medical Center has a responsibility to lead by example on this critical issue. We hope our efforts help to inspire people in the community to realize how important it is that they get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Downes concludes.

