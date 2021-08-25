SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: N. Charleston firefighters respond to crash with rollover, entrapment

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a crash on Dorchester Road.

Firefighters released a tweet at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday saying they were responding to an accident with rollover and entrapment.

The accident is on Dorchester Road near Bream Road in North Charleston.

There is no word yet on any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

