Furry friends relieve stress for healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston hospital invited some furry special guests to visit with hospital staff Wednesday.

Roper St. Francis partnered with the Charleston Animal Society to bring adoptable dogs and cats as stress relief for the staff.

Chief Nursing Officer Susan Bennett says it’s been a stressful time for the nursing staff and the event was another way to give back to the staff.

“If for a brief moment they were able to forget about the stress and gain a little joy, that’s all I could ask for and that’s what this day has been all about,” Bennett said.

Charleston Animal Society’s Director of Community Engagement Kay Hyman says they started making phone calls to foster families as soon as the call came in to help with stress relief.

“You could just see the stress literally coming off their faces and that’s exactly why we did this and exactly why we’re here today,” Hyman said.

