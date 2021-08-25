SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Furry friends relieve stress for healthcare workers

By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston hospital invited some furry special guests to visit with hospital staff Wednesday.

Roper St. Francis partnered with the Charleston Animal Society to bring adoptable dogs and cats as stress relief for the staff.

Chief Nursing Officer Susan Bennett says it’s been a stressful time for the nursing staff and the event was another way to give back to the staff.

“If for a brief moment they were able to forget about the stress and gain a little joy, that’s all I could ask for and that’s what this day has been all about,” Bennett said.

Charleston Animal Society’s Director of Community Engagement Kay Hyman says they started making phone calls to foster families as soon as the call came in to help with stress relief.

“You could just see the stress literally coming off their faces and that’s exactly why we did this and exactly why we’re here today,” Hyman said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child...
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a late-night shooting.
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New nonprofit aims to strengthen law enforcement and community relations in Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Did SC ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits early curb the labor shortage?
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Man shot in Mount Pleasant burglary
The goal of the new Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Foundation is to bridge the gap...
New nonprofit aims to strengthen law enforcement and community relations in Charleston