GreenJackets Snap 15-Game Losing Streak Against RiverDogs with 6-3 Win

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets brought an end to their 15-game losing streak against the Charleston RiverDogs with a 6-3 victory at SRP Park in Augusta on Tuesday night. The RiverDogs fell to 3-4 against the GreenJackets on the road this season.

The game opened on a positive note for the RiverDogs (67-30). Osleivis Basabe started the game with a single and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Following consecutive infield pop-ups, Beau Brundage drove Basabe in with an RBI single to hand Charleston a 1-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the opening stanza, Augusta (41-56) answered immediately. The GreenJackets loaded the bases when three of the first four batters of the inning singled. Landon Stephens brought in a run with a chopper to short for his 51st RBI of the season.

Brundage put the RiverDogs back on top with an RBI double to the opposite field in the third inning. That double followed another two-bagger from Tanner Murray in the previous at-bat. The lead was short-lived with Augusta tying the game on a bases loaded by Vaughn Grissom and taking a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly from Willie Carter in the fifth inning.

Jonathan Embry’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning pulled the RiverDogs even at 3-3, but the final three runs belonged to Augusta. Cam Conley opened the seventh inning with a triple and scored promptly on Grissom’s single for a 4-3 lead. In the eighth, Justyn-Henry Malloy added two big insurance runs with a double off the base of the wall.

Franklin Dacosta started the game and worked 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Matthew Peguero was saddled with the loss after surrendering three runs on five hits in 3.1 innings of work.

Brundage enjoyed a big night at the plate, going 3-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Basabe also registered multiple hits in a 2-5 night in the leadoff spot. Conley led Augusta with three hits, while Grissom and Malloy each added two.

The RiverDogs and GreenJackets meet in the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Ben Brecht (3-2, 2.88) will take the ball for the RiverDogs. RHP Ryan Cusick (0-0, 1.80) will counter on the mound for Augusta.