Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides large increase in antibodies, company says

Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in antibodies.(Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – It looks like booster shots could be recommended for people who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said people in Phase 2 studies who received boosters six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies compared with a month after the first shot.

That data comes days after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Recipients of those shots become eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose.

Health officials believe immunity from the vaccines eventually starts to wane, leaving recipients more vulnerable to infection if they don’t get boosters.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine came out in February, a couple of months after the Pfizer and Moderna versions.

The first people to receive it are just now starting to hit the six-month mark.

About 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

