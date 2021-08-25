Less rain, more sun for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Less rain and more sunshine is expected as we head through the rest of this week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through this evening inland, well away from the coastline. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. Over the next couple days, we’ll see fewer storms with more of you staying dry. Highs will be near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be hot with highs staying near 90 degrees and only a slight chance of a shower or storm Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS: Watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. One tropical wave in the Caribbean is expected to develop as it moves into the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico later this week. This is expected to develop into a tropical storm(at the least) as it heads toward the central or western Gulf coast states. Two other areas in the Atlantic are being monitored for development.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 90, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 90, Low 74.

