Less rain, more sun for the rest of the week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Less rain and more sunshine is expected as we head through the rest of this week. A spotty shower or two is possible near the coast around lunch time before scattered storms start to develop inland, well away from the coastline. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. Over the next couple days, we’ll see fewer storms with more of you staying dry. Highs will be near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday. It looks like a hot weekend with highs staying near 90 degrees and only a slight chance of a shower or storm Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS: Watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. One tropical wave in the Caribbean is expected to develop as it moves into the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico later this week. This is expected to develop into a tropical storm(at the least) as it heads toward the central or western Gulf coast states.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 90.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

