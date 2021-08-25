Lowcountry reservists help deliver baby on Afghan evacuation flight aboard Joint Base Charleston C-17

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An aircrew from Joint Base Charleston helped deliver a baby aboard a Charleston C-17 carrying Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan.

JBC officials said it was a 315th Airlift Wing aircrew that assisted in the delivery aboard a C-17 Globemaster III on Aug. 23 moments before the aircraft landed at a Middle East staging area.

“The C-17, flown by members of the 701st Airlift Squadron, were in a holding pattern waiting to land when Aircraft Commander, Capt. Dennis Conner, got a report from one the jets loadmaster that they were concerned about a woman in the lavatory who was about to have a baby,” JBC officials said.

A report states that Tech. Sgt. Leah Schmidt, 701st AS loadmaster, and Capt. Leslie Green, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, used their professional Air Force training to help deliver a baby girl minutes before the aircraft landed.

Once on the ground they were met by emergency medical responders to further assist with the mother and her newborn girl, according to JBC officials.

“The 315th AW and other US and allied military organizations remain focused on the present mission directed by the president: to facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. Citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other vulnerable Afghans, to get these personnel out of Afghanistan as quickly and as safely as possible,” JBC officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.