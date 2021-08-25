SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry resident gets first COVID-19 shot after FDA fully approved Pfizer

Following the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, health officials are hopeful more people will get vaccinated
Ladson resident, Andrew Johnson, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday at a Roper...
Ladson resident, Andrew Johnson, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday at a Roper St. Francis Express Clinic. He said he wanted to wait until the FDA fully approved the vaccine.(Live 5 News)
By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some people are more willing to get their shots.

Ladson resident, Andrew Johnson, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday at a Roper St. Francis Express Clinic. He said he wanted to wait until the FDA fully approved the vaccine.

“I just wanted it approved fully by the FDA before I decided to get it. Because now it’s had more time to be tested,” Johnson said.

He said before the shot was approved, he was worried about how quickly it rolled out. He said he is glad to have started the process.

“I have nephews, and I have an older grandmother who I didn’t want to be around too much just in case I got it, and I’d have symptoms. So now that I know I have the vaccine and she’s going to get the vaccine, I can hang around her more,” Johnson said.

Medical experts are hopeful the FDA approval will encourage other people who were reluctant to get vaccinated.

Dr. Robert Oliverio with Roper St. Francis said the entire FDA approval process is used to determine if the vaccine is safe, pure and potent. He explained part of this means tracking the facilities that make the vaccine to make sure they’re doing it properly and watching for any further side effects.

“What that ultimately shows, for people who are thinking about the vaccine is yes its amazingly efficacious, yes it’s incredibly safe, and manufacturing standards are to the utmost and exceed any standards that we have,” Oliverio said.

While some people are just getting their first Pfizer shot, others like Linda Hutson are onto their third.

“My husband and I are both compromised and felt it was a smart thing to do, and we want to protect ourselves as much as we can with the opportunities we have,” Hutson said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

King doing a Facebook Live which showed his arrest a few days after the riot.
Man who live streamed Charleston riot, subsequent arrest sentenced
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston crane collapse investigation could take days
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston crane collapse investigation could take days
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. School Board meets as COVID-19 cases rise
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. School Board meets as COVID-19 cases rise
VIDEO: Man who live streamed Charleston riot, subsequent arrest sentenced
VIDEO: Man who live streamed Charleston riot, subsequent arrest sentenced