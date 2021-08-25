Lowcountry resident gets first COVID-19 shot after FDA fully approved Pfizer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some people are more willing to get their shots.

Ladson resident, Andrew Johnson, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday at a Roper St. Francis Express Clinic. He said he wanted to wait until the FDA fully approved the vaccine.

“I just wanted it approved fully by the FDA before I decided to get it. Because now it’s had more time to be tested,” Johnson said.

He said before the shot was approved, he was worried about how quickly it rolled out. He said he is glad to have started the process.

“I have nephews, and I have an older grandmother who I didn’t want to be around too much just in case I got it, and I’d have symptoms. So now that I know I have the vaccine and she’s going to get the vaccine, I can hang around her more,” Johnson said.

Medical experts are hopeful the FDA approval will encourage other people who were reluctant to get vaccinated.

Dr. Robert Oliverio with Roper St. Francis said the entire FDA approval process is used to determine if the vaccine is safe, pure and potent. He explained part of this means tracking the facilities that make the vaccine to make sure they’re doing it properly and watching for any further side effects.

“What that ultimately shows, for people who are thinking about the vaccine is yes its amazingly efficacious, yes it’s incredibly safe, and manufacturing standards are to the utmost and exceed any standards that we have,” Oliverio said.

While some people are just getting their first Pfizer shot, others like Linda Hutson are onto their third.

“My husband and I are both compromised and felt it was a smart thing to do, and we want to protect ourselves as much as we can with the opportunities we have,” Hutson said.

