SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby sues, alleges ‘child pornography’

Hall of Fame Inductee of Nirvana, Dave Grohl speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
Hall of Fame Inductee of Nirvana, Dave Grohl speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April, 10, 2014 in New York. Thirty years after the album 'Nevermind,' the baby featured on the album is suing.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Thirty years after being featured on the Nirvana “Nevermind” album cover as a nude baby, Spencer Elden has filed a lawsuit against the band.

In the suit filed Tuesday, Robert Y. Lewis, Elden’s lawyer, claims that the photo of the 4-month-old baby swimming underwater with his genitalia exposed constitutes child pornography.

The suit said Elden “has suffered and will continue to suffer lifelong damages” because of what the lawsuit called “commercial child sexual exploitation.”

Kurt Cobain “chose the image depicting Spencer — like a sex worker— grabbing for a dollar bill that is positioned dangling from a fishhook in front of his nude body with his penis explicitly displayed,” the lawsuit said.

The complaint said that the band used “the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at his expense” and that the music industry commonly used “album covers posed children in a sexually provocative manner to gain notoriety, drive sales, and garner media attention and critical reviews.”

The lawsuit cited Scorpion’s “Virgin Killer,” Blind Faith’s “Blind Faith” and Van Halen’s “Balance” as examples of exploitation.

Elden is asking for $150,000 from each defendant listed, which includes Kirk Weddle, Courtney Love, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Universal Music Group, the David Geffen Co., and others responsible for the estate of the late Kurt Cobain.

The band has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child...
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a late-night shooting.
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
A Berkeley County mother said two of her young children are currently battling COVID-19....
Berkeley Co. mother urging community to follow protocols as her children battle COVID
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant community designated ‘historic district’, attempts to thwart highway project
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Harris is on a...
US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip
During a press conference at the US embassy in Vietnam, VP Harris answered a question regarding...
Harris takes a question on potential Havana syndrome incident
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Ty Garbin.
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan governor kidnapping plot