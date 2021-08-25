Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A mother is charged with driving under the influence and vehicular homicide after her son was killed in a crash on Monday in Chatham County.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 41-year-old Madrina McCay is charged with DUI, first degree vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane, and several other charges.

McCay was traveling north in a white Dodge Challenger on Johnny Mercer Boulevard after 7 a.m., according to the incident report. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree on the passenger’s side near Turner Rock Road.

McCay’s son, 12-year-old Logan McCay, was riding in the vehicle. The child sustained fatal injuries due to the crash, according to GSP.

A GSP trooper at the scene reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol while talking with McCay.

