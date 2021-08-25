SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant community designated ‘historic district’, attempts to thwart highway project

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Phillips Community in Mount Pleasant is now designated as a historic district.

Charleston County Council voted on the ordinance last night and the designation provides protection to the historic black settlement communities.

People in the community have said the area is being threatened by development and road projects that include a proposal to widen Highway 41.

The Preservation Society of Charleston, Coastal Conservation League, and Historic Charleston Foundation received a grant to nominate the Phillips Community in Mount Pleasant to the National Register of Historic Places.

