N. Charleston charity giving away groceries, hygiene products

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center will be distributing groceries and hygiene products in North Charleston

Community Resource Center Executive Director Louise Smith says the organization will be hosting their giveaway 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.

Smith says they will start distributing the groceries and hygiene products at 2 p.m. Wednesday and they will continue until supplies run out.

The Community Resource Center frequently organizes grocery and supply giveaways at their North Charleston location.

