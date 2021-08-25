SC Lottery
New nonprofit aims to strengthen law enforcement and community relations in Charleston

The goal of the new Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Foundation is to bridge the gap between the community and police by funding a variety of events and activities that will bring the two together.
By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is partnering with a new nonprofit to help strengthen community relations.

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Foundation (LENS) aims to raise money to help the police department hold youth mentoring programs, community outreach events, and other activities.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the foundation will also bring in partners who can help police in areas they aren’t as familiar with, such as job placement assistance and resume building.

“The vision of LENS is to bring in other partners, other non-police entities, other resources, not just fiscal resources, but people and partners. To make a difference and to be a little bit more focused on outcomes,” Reynolds said.

LENS founder George Reeth and his family have financially supported the foundation, but they are preparing to kick off a series of fundraisers starting in October.

With recent events involving police around the nation, members of LENS and local law enforcement agree the foundation is important for Charleston.

“I think anybody would appreciate that having a strong, community-supported police department is very important for our livelihoods, for our lives, for raising our children in this community. So, we think it’s very worthwhile to support our police,” said Reeth.

The foundation will officially launch right after Labor Day. Those interested in getting involved should visit https://www.thelensfoundation.com/

