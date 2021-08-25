SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Over 300 Lexington 1 students test positive for COVID-19

(cleared)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One has announced that over 300 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to district officials, as of Aug. 25, 305 students and 56 staff members have tested positive.

Districts officials also say 1,988 students and 102 staff members have been *excluded.

An excluded student or staff member must stay home from school or work either because they exhibit COVID-19-like symptoms (symptomatic exclusion) or because they have had close contact with a person who tested positive (quarantined).

Lexington One says this is the highest number of cases they have seen since this time last year.

For more information, visit https://www.lexdistrict1.com/stronger-together.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child...
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a late-night shooting.
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New nonprofit aims to strengthen law enforcement and community relations in Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Did SC ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits early curb the labor shortage?
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Man shot in Mount Pleasant burglary
The goal of the new Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Foundation is to bridge the gap...
New nonprofit aims to strengthen law enforcement and community relations in Charleston
Roper St. Francis partnered with the Charleston Animal Society to bring adoptable dogs and cats...
Furry friends relieve stress for healthcare workers