Plans for Mill Street return to Design Review Board agenda

SHEM CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A proposed boutique hotel for Shem Creek is back on the design review board agenda.

When the hotel was first up for preliminary review last month, people from the community voiced their concerns about the development. The meeting was ultimately postponed because of technical questions.

Back in July, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said that he was strongly opposed to a new hotel.

The 27-unit Mill Street Hotel is being proposed by developer CKC Properties, and is up for preliminary approval at Wednesday’s 5 p.m. meeting. (CKC Properties)

“This specific proposal aside, our Comprehensive Plan and our Shem Creek Management Area Plan recommend no hotels in the Shem Creek area, and Council was already in the process of re-thinking what is allowed in neighborhood commercial,” Haynie said.

Mount Pleasant Director of Planning Michele Reed says they are in the process of a zoning code rewrite and the first phase of that is the Shem Creek Zoning District.

Reed says the first phase went before the Planning Commission last week for a public hearing. The property on Mill Street that is proposed for the boutique hotel is not currently in the Shem Creek zoning district.

The area where the hotel is being proposed is zoned Neighborhood Commercial and is located in the Boulevard Overlay District, Reed says. According to the town’s zoning code, a boutique hotel is a permitted use in Neighborhood Commercial districts. That code was adopted with the Principal Use Table in 2014.

The area where the hotel is being proposed is zoned Neighborhood Commercial and is located in the Boulevard Overlay District, Reed says. (CKC Properties)

Reed says the Zoning Ordinance is adopted and in place until another ordinance is adopted to replace. An amendment is required to change it.

The 27-unit Mill Street Hotel is being proposed by developer CKC Properties, and is up for preliminary approval at Wednesday’s 5 p.m. meeting.

CKC Properties Representative Colin Colbert says the design plans from last month have no major changes, since it was removed from the last agenda for technical reasons.

The area where the hotel is being proposed is zoned Neighborhood Commercial and is located in the Boulevard Overlay District, Reed says. (CKC Properties)

“We are excited for our opportunity to present to the board and feel that Mill Street Hotel will be a great addition to the community,” Colbert said in a statement.

If design plans receive preliminary approval on Wednesday night, it will still need Final DRB approval.

Reed says an appeal has also been made to the Board of Zoning Appeals based on the parking standards applied to the proposed boutique hotel. She says it was submitted in writing to the Town on Aug. 12 and will be heard at the Sep. 27 BOZA meeting.

“The fact that it is not within an arbitrary designated special area boundary does not diminish its impact on the Shem Creek Management area,” Haynie said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.