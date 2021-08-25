SC Lottery
Police: Man shot in Mount Pleasant burglary

Responding officers say they were dispatched to a burglary where a man had been shot.
Responding officers say they were dispatched to a burglary where a man had been shot.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant are looking for clues as to who could have shot a man in the Watermark area of Mount Pleasant.

Officers say they were first dispatched to 1380 Appling Drive at around 9:58 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers say they were dispatched to a burglary where a man had been shot. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they say they found the victim outside an apartment complex.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the officer applied pressure to the wound until emergency services arrived. They say the victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was isolated incident and there appears to be no further threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and the police department says they will provide updates when possible. They ask anyone with any information about the investigation to please contact Detective Neese at 843-884-4176 or dneese@tompsc.com.

Those with information that would like to remain anonymous are asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

