SC DMV requiring masks for all road, skills test applicants

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says masks and appointments will now be required to get a license.

The SC-DMV says masks will be required for applicants and SC-DMV examiners during all road and skills tests where the driver and examiner are in the same car. They cite rising COVID numbers for their decision.

The mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday and the department stated, it applies to both non-commercial and commercial drivers.

The department also says that they will only offer skills tests for regular (Class D) license applicants if they have an appointment. They say the walk-in road tests will be prohibited beginning Aug. 30.

Driving applicants can book a skills test online by visiting the DMV’s website.

The SC-DMV says they will return to administering a modified skills tests for applicants who want a Class D license starting Sept. 7. The SC-DMV says these modified tests will require an appointment and will only be offered at certain SC-DMV branches. Those Lowcountry branches include:

  • Beaufort
  • Charleston - Leeds Avenue
  • Georgetown
  • Kingstree
  • Ridgeland
  • St. George
  • Walterboro

The SC-DMV says modified skills tests judge the same skills that a traditional road test would, except the license applicant is in the car alone while the SC-DMV examiner scores and monitors from outside the vehicle.

Department officials say applicants should study for the modified skills test as if they were taking the regular, on-road test.

All SC-DMV branch office lobbies will remain open for customer transactions and officials say walk-ins are accepted for the majority of transactions.

The SC-DMV’s official stance is that they encourage, but do not require, customers to wear a mask when visiting any office.

