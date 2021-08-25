SC Lottery
SC reports 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 3,715 new cases of COVID-19.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 3,715 new cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report, which reflect data DHEC received on Monday, includes 2,659 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,056 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included 33 deaths, 27 confirmed and six probable.

The results came from 18,736 tests conducted with a positive rate of 18.6%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 702,894 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 571,530 cases detected using PCR tests and 131,364 detected with rapid tests.

As of Monday, DHEC reported a total of 10,357 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,100 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,257 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9 million tests since the pandemic began.



