SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tourism alliance could bring billions to preserve Gullah Geechee culture

The history of the Gullah Geechee people dates back to the 1700′s. The food, dances, music and...
The history of the Gullah Geechee people dates back to the 1700′s. The food, dances, music and culture of the Gullah Geechee people lives on along the coast from Wilmington, North Carolina to St. Augustine, Florida.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Commission is mobilizing a new tourism alliance to bring awareness to the Gullah Geechee culture.

The history of the Gullah Geechee people dates back to the 1700′s. The food, dances, music and culture of the Gullah Geechee people lives on along the coast from Wilmington, North Carolina to St. Augustine, Florida.

Gullah Geechee Tourism Alliance Representative Laura Mandala says her organization is stepping up their efforts in order to preserve this rich history.

“We are really trying to raise appreciation for what it is their ancestors contributed to this country and their contributions currently to the of the region,” Mandela said.  “I mean the foods, the spices, the crabs, so much of what lies in the corridor, comes from those traditions.”

The goal of the alliance is both to create more events and museums, as well as to brainstorm how to pull together resources that bolster the ones already there.

Mandela says the corridor along the coast has the potential to bring in $35 billion in annual visitor spending.

She says for Wednesday’s meeting.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Mandala says more than 220 people are already registered. She says it will be completely virtual.

Those interested can register for the Gullah Geechee Tourism Alliance meeting via zoom. 

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a late-night shooting.
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting
Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child...
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
Gov. Henry McMaster has announced that recommended guidelines for restaurants and other...
ACLU suing SC following McMaster’s ban on school mask mandates
A Berkeley County mother said two of her young children are currently battling COVID-19....
Berkeley Co. mother urging community to follow protocols as her children battle COVID

Latest News

The area where the hotel is being proposed is zoned Neighborhood Commercial and is located in...
Plans for Mill Street return to Design Review Board agenda
Community Resource Center Executive Director Louise Smith says the organization will be hosting...
N. Charleston charity giving away groceries, hygiene products
Ladson resident, Andrew Johnson, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday at a Roper...
Lowcountry resident gets first COVID-19 shot after FDA fully approved Pfizer
Berkeley County school board members say masks will remain optional in schools but say they are...
Berkeley County School District keeps masks optional