Tourism alliance could bring billions to preserve Gullah Geechee culture

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Commission is mobilizing a new tourism alliance to bring awareness to the Gullah Geechee culture.

The history of the Gullah Geechee people dates back to the 1700′s. The food, dances, music and culture of the Gullah Geechee people lives on along the coast from Wilmington, North Carolina to St. Augustine, Florida.

Gullah Geechee Tourism Alliance Representative Laura Mandala says her organization is stepping up their efforts in order to preserve this rich history.

“We are really trying to raise appreciation for what it is their ancestors contributed to this country and their contributions currently to the of the region,” Mandela said. “I mean the foods, the spices, the crabs, so much of what lies in the corridor, comes from those traditions.”

The goal of the alliance is both to create more events and museums, as well as to brainstorm how to pull together resources that bolster the ones already there.

Mandela says the corridor along the coast has the potential to bring in $35 billion in annual visitor spending.

She says for Wednesday’s meeting.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Mandala says more than 220 people are already registered. She says it will be completely virtual.

Those interested can register for the Gullah Geechee Tourism Alliance meeting via zoom.

