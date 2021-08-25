SC Lottery
Williams and Seymour Promoted to Bowling Green

Alika Williams singled to extend his hitting streak to 18 games, the third-longest streak in the Low-A East this season.(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that infielder Alika Williams and pitcher Ian Seymour have been promoted from the Charleston RiverDogs roster to High-A Bowling Green. With today’s transactions, 14 RiverDogs have been elevated to Bowling Green during the 2021 season.

Williams departs with an 18-game hitting streak intact, the longest of the season for a member of the RiverDogs roster. Throughout the streak, he raised his average to .266 and, over the course of 55 games in Charleston, collected 13 doubles and drove in 34 runs. Williams was also outstanding defensively, posting a .967 fielding percentage at shortstop.

The 2021 season is the first as a professional for the 22-year old who was taken in Competitive Balance Round A of the 2020 MLB Draft. Williams played three seasons at Arizona State University where he was named 2019 All PAC-12 Honorable Mention. The native of San Diego was also drafted out of Rancho Bernardo High School by the New York Yankees in 2017.

Seymour dominated over his last three starts with the RiverDogs, allowing just one run and striking out 28 batters over 14.0 innings. In total, the left-hander pitched in 10 games in Charleston, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.55 earned run average and 59 strikeouts in 35.1 innings on the mound.

The 22-year old was also making his professional debut after his selection in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Seymour spent three seasons at Virginia Tech, capping his collegiate career with a third team selection on the 2020 Collegiate Baseball All-American Team.

