Working Wednesdays: MedTrust hiring for medical transport positions

By Ann McGill
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the medical transport sector with MedTrust.

Headquartered in Hanahan, MedTrust is a private ambulance service. It is hiring for positions in the Lowcountry for Charleston, Walterboro, and Ridgeland. The company also has openings in Lexington, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Waycross, GA, and Jacksonville, FL.

Positions include EMTs, paramedics and CEVO/drivers. Applicants can apply by clicking the link.

You may also join MedTrust as a paid driver while training as a certified EMT. Classes with the MedTrust EMT Academy are free.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 1p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

