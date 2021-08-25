Working Wednesdays: MedTrust hiring for medical transport positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the medical transport sector with MedTrust.

Headquartered in Hanahan, MedTrust is a private ambulance service. It is hiring for positions in the Lowcountry for Charleston, Walterboro, and Ridgeland. The company also has openings in Lexington, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Waycross, GA, and Jacksonville, FL.

Positions include EMTs, paramedics and CEVO/drivers. Applicants can apply by clicking the link.

You may also join MedTrust as a paid driver while training as a certified EMT. Classes with the MedTrust EMT Academy are free.

