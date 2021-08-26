SC Lottery
4-way stop installed on Goose Creek thoroughfare

This four-way stop will be in effect for approximately 60 to 75 days and county officials say that will be starting Thursday.
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is introducing a new four-way stop at a busy intersection.

The Berkeley County Government released a post on Facebook showing where the new stop sign intersection would be.

Planners say the intersection they have in mind is at the meeting of Sangaree Parkway and Royle Road.

This means all traffic approaching the intersection must stop. The county says only traffic approaching Royle Road from Sangaree Parkway and School House Lane has had to stop in the past.

The traffic pattern change is part of the ongoing Sangaree Parkway/Royle Road Intersection Improvement Project, Berkeley officials said.

*TRAFFIC ALERT* A four-way stop will be implemented at the intersection of Sangaree Parkway and Royle Road starting...

Posted by Berkeley County Government on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

