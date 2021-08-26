Business incubator helping women, minority-owned companies coming to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is working to give more resources to women and minority owned businesses.

Charleston Minority Business Enterprise Manager Ruth Jordan says the city is discussing plans about how to incorporate a business incubator for women and minorities.

The Women and Minority Owned Business Incubator is planned at the corner of Lee Street and Hanover Street, Jordan says.

What makes this project unique is an aspect that is different from most business incubators around the country. Jordan says they plan to offer programs to women and minority owned businesses in the same building entrepreneurs live.

Developers are planning to build a 5-story building with 64 affordable housing units and a business incubator on the first floor. Jordan says each unit will have between one and three bedrooms.

The incubator would have programs dedicated to women and minority owned businesses, but Jordan says they are still formulating an advisory committee to help with the programming and outreach.

The plans for the affordable housing have been finalized, and Jordan says the developers plan to break ground here in the next couple months.

Plans for the business incubator are still in the works, but Jordan says the Minority and Enterprise Advisory Committee will meet Thursday. She says she hopes they’ll be able to bring the plans to full council soon.

The Minority and Enterprise Advisory Committee will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday over Zoom. That meeting can be access by calling Conference Call number: 929-205-6099 and using Meeting ID: 88571760326.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.