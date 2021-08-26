SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Business incubator helping women, minority-owned companies coming to downtown Charleston

By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is working to give more resources to women and minority owned businesses.

Charleston Minority Business Enterprise Manager Ruth Jordan says the city is discussing plans about how to incorporate a business incubator for women and minorities.

The Women and Minority Owned Business Incubator is planned at the corner of Lee Street and Hanover Street, Jordan says.

What makes this project unique is an aspect that is different from most business incubators around the country. Jordan says they plan to offer programs to women and minority owned businesses in the same building entrepreneurs live.

Developers are planning to build a 5-story building with 64 affordable housing units and a business incubator on the first floor. Jordan says each unit will have between one and three bedrooms.

The incubator would have programs dedicated to women and minority owned businesses, but Jordan says they are still formulating an advisory committee to help with the programming and outreach.

The plans for the affordable housing have been finalized, and Jordan says the developers plan to break ground here in the next couple months.

Plans for the business incubator are still in the works, but Jordan says the Minority and Enterprise Advisory Committee will meet Thursday. She says she hopes they’ll be able to bring the plans to full council soon.

The Minority and Enterprise Advisory Committee will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday over Zoom. That meeting can be access by calling Conference Call number: 929-205-6099 and using Meeting ID: 88571760326.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Shelby Francis Makaley Ashby, 21, was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact...
Deputies arrest two people in connection to murder of missing man whose remains were found in the woods
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Business incubator helping women, minority-owned companies coming to downtown Charleston
The FAA says the Charleston International Airport will receive $1,980,524.
Feds give Charleston Airport $1.9 million for safety, sustainability
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 4-way stop installed on Goose Creek thoroughfare
Stormwater Department Division Manager Tracy Jones says they are using a public information...
Georgetown Co. asking for input on Waccamaw Neck flooding issues