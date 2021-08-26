SC Lottery
Charity organizes Summerville afternoon food giveaway

Organizers say the giveaway will operate as a drive-thru. They are asking recipients stay in their cars.
Organizers say the giveaway will operate as a drive-thru. They are asking recipients stay in their cars.
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A charity in Summerville is giving away food to help their community.

Refuge Bibleway Church says they are hosting a food giveaway from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Distribution organizers say the event will be held at 215 North 4th Street in Summerville. That is off of North Gum Street.

Organizers say the giveaway will operate as a drive-thru. They are asking recipients stay in their cars.

The distribution will be first-come, first-served, Refuge Bibleway Church leaders said.

