Charleston Co. School District takes on COVID cases with notifications and contact tracing

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Within hours of school starting this year the first notifications of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms began going out to parents.

The Charleston County School District sends out three kinds of notifications – an individual notification for positive cases, a close contact notification for those students near enough to an infected student that they could have contracted the disease, and a class wide notification alerting parents that a positive case was identified somewhere within their child’s classroom.

The first two require those students to go home and quarantine. The class wide notification is simply an exercise in transparency so parents know the level risk in the classroom.

“I think the important part of that class wide notification is to give the parents what they need to make the best decision for their family,” said Andy Pruitt, director of communications for CCSD.

Despite the transparency, some parents feel the notifications they are receiving are confusing.

DeAnna Miller says she got multiple notifications within a week about her 6th grade daughter’s classroom. She has three children in the district. Two of them are at Camp Road Middle School.

“The reason why I am a little nervous is because she is the only one in our family who can’t and is not vaccinated yet. . . and her class has the most instances of COVID cases,” Miller said, acknowledging how the vaccines have not been authorized for children 12 and younger. “I will say, I feel like their school has done a really good job supporting kids who do want to wear masks.”

Others question how the district is actually conducting contact tracing and how accurate that contact tracing really is – especially in dense areas like hallways and buses.

Amy Nowacki says her son was identified as a close contact because of where he sits on the bus, or rather where the bus company says he sits on the bus.

“They [school nurses] told me that the conversation with the bus driver and by reviewing the seating chart that he had been a close contact,” Nowacki said. “I asked my son, ‘Who do you sit near on the bus and do they have a seating chart?’ He said ‘No, we’re not in assigned seats. We sit in different places everyday.’”

It’s district policy to follow the contact tracing guidelines put out by DHEC. According to the CDC, a close contact is anyone who has spent 15 minutes within 6 feet of an infected individual within 24 hours.

The CDC also makes the distinction that those 15 minutes do not have to be consecutive. Guidelines from the CDC can be read here.

The CDC also notes an exception for K-12 classrooms that reduces the radius from 6 feet to 3-6 feet, but only if the students are properly wearing masks. Pruitt says it’s CCSD’s nursing staff that does all of the contact tracing. With 406 COVID-19 cases this year so far, Pruitt says the nursing staff has their work cut out for them but stopped short of saying they are overwhelmed.

“We are in a challenging situation,” Pruitt said. “Our nursing services team, I would put them up against any nursing services team around the country. They were trained when the pandemic first started back in March of 2020 so they were involved in contact tracing when it first started. They know what to do. They are thorough. They are professional and despite the challenge they are up against they have been doing an amazing job.”

Nowacki says she suspects there aren’t enough contact tracers and too much data to track.

“I feel like how they are going about this is just so hap hazard. There’s no consistency of messaging. One person is saying one thing and then another is saying something else,” Nowacki said. “Three, four days later I get another phone call trying to confirm all the information and it’s all wrong.”

She says she doesn’t blame the nursing staff and knows this is a tough issue, but argues there is technology – like contact tracing apps - that can make the process easier.

