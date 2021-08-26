SC Lottery
Charleston man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Christopher Fisher
Christopher Fisher(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is accusing a man of having child pornography and distributing it.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the Charleston Police Department arrested Christopher Philip Eaton Fisher, 27, for one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Fisher was arrested Monday after investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After receiving the tip, Wilson’s office says the Charleston Police Department was assisted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in making the arrest.

Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations are all members of the state’s ICAC Task Force and they assisted with the investigation, Wilson said.

Both of the charges are felony offenses and Wilson says both are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

