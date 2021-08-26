SC Lottery
The Citadel says ROTC detachments will be required to get vaccine

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some cadets at The Citadel will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus following a memo released by the Department of Defense earlier this week.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued the memo requiring all service members to be vaccinated against the virus.

The Citadel says the ROTC detachments at the college will be required to get vaccinated. Officials with the college say that the detachments make up about 400 cadets.

This comes as The Citadel canceled Saturday’s Meet the Bulldogs event and canceled the volleyball team’s season opener game against Auburn because of positive COVID results in the program. The Citadel says about 68% of cadets are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

