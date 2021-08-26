SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Discussing school mask mandate, man strips at board meeting to illustrate point

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (CNN) - A man tried to make a point on mask mandates by stripping down to his boxers.

The incident happened at a Dripping Springs Independent School District board meeting on Monday.

James Akers, who said he has a child in the district’s high school, took the mic during the open session to express his thoughts.

He said at work they make him wear a jacket, and he hates it. That’s when he started taking off his clothes piece by piece.

When he got down to his boxers, two security guards were standing close to him.

The moderator told him to put his pants back on if he wanted to comment.

Instead, Akers collected his clothes and returned to the audience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Shelby Francis Makaley Ashby, 21, was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact...
Deputies arrest two people in connection to murder of missing man whose remains were found in the woods
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating

Latest News

ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols’ show “The Jump” and pulling her off NBA programming.
ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Business incubator helping women, minority-owned companies coming to downtown Charleston
The FAA says the Charleston International Airport will receive $1,980,524.
Feds give Charleston Airport $1.9 million for safety, sustainability
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Report: Evidence of extensive corrosion in collapsed condo