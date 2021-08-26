SC Lottery
‘Do the American people a favor’: Rep. Tom Rice calls on Biden to resign following Kabul attack

Tom Rice voted against $2,000 stimulus checks.(Source: Tom Rice/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rep. Tom Rice is now calling on President Joe Biden to resign following Thursday’s attack that killed U.S. service members in Afghanistan.

“President Biden, you yourself said ‘The Buck stops here.’  Do the American people a favor.  Resign and turn the job over to someone who can handle it,” the representative of South Carolina’s seventh Congressional District said in a statement provided to WMBF News.

Rice also called on Biden to address what he called a “tragic chain of avoidable events” and that “there is no sign he will address the American people anytime soon.”

THE LATEST | Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

“Well Joe, you’ve proven yourself incapable of handling your job as Commander in Chief,” the congressman said. “You ignored your advisors, rushed this haphazard withdrawal without appropriate conditions and before evacuating our citizens and friends.  Your ineptitude has now cost at least 12 American lives.”

The statement comes officials at the Pentagon confirmed 12 U.S. service members were killed in an attack near the Kabul airport. The dead include 11 Marines and one Navy medic, while a number of other troops were injured.

At least 60 Afghans were also killed in the attack, according to other officials in the country.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

