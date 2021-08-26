FDA vaccine approval not leading to significant increase in new business mandates, HR expert says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The list of businesses requiring employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow after the Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer’s vaccine full approval Monday, but many Americans are still not sold on the shot.

That puts businesses in the position of risking losing workers in an effort to protect their employees.

Days after the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sharon Sellers, the president of SLS Consulting, said other factors are playing more of a role as businesses weigh whether to implement vaccine mandates.

“First and foremost, most employers are concerned about the welfare of their employees, the health of their employees and their employee’s families, so what they need to take into account is what industry are they dealing with, how large is their organization, are their employees going to be interacting in a very close proximity…,” she said.

Many employers in the medical field are requiring vaccinations. Roper St. Francis Healthcare and the East Cooper Medical Center joined the list this week.

Sellers said she would not be surprised if more businesses, especially those in industries with a lot of public interaction, follow suit, though she said she hasn’t seen the FDA authorization lead to a wave of businesses implementing vaccine mandates.

What the announcement did do was remove one reason people shared for not getting vaccinated, she added.

“I don’t see yet that (the decision is) making that much of a difference,” Seller said. “There were a lot of employers who were making their decisions based on their industry and their needs as far as whether or not to require vaccines or require masking, but those decisions were being based on what the business need was….”

While the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has ruled employers can require employees to get vaccinated, they are also required to honor legitimate medical and religious exemptions.

“If a person has a legitimate medical reason to not be vaccinated, it is usually not very difficult at all because they usually have a medical issue, they are seeing a medical professional and that professional will easily… give them a note or a letter or complete a form,” Sellers said.

Getting a religious exemption can be more difficult. It requires documentation from the head of the church or a priest or pastor that the belief is part of the religion’s doctrine.

“There are just a few religious groups that are prohibiting vaccination. Even the Pope has come forward and encouraged vaccination,” Sellers said.

Employees do have rights if their workplace still tries to require them to get vaccinated after providing that proof.

“If a person does provide proof that there is a religious objection based on the doctrines of their religion or that there is proof regarding the medical issues, that they would be against the EEOC,” she said.

