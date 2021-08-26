SC Lottery
Feds give Charleston Airport $1.9 million for safety, sustainability

The FAA says the Charleston International Airport will receive $1,980,524.
The FAA says the Charleston International Airport will receive $1,980,524.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport is getting $2 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says the Charleston International Airport will receive $1,980,524.

The money will go toward updating the airport and making it more safe and sustainable, the FAA says.

The airport will using the money for several project. The FAA said those include: acquiring a handicap passenger lift device, sealing taxiway pavement surfaces and joints, rehabilitating the taxiway, seal apron pavement and joints.

$84,000 of the allotment will be used to buy the passenger lift device for those with disabilities. It is to help them board and deplane aircraft in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the FAA said.

The administration says the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro will get $883,586, to shift or reconfigure the existing taxiway as well as construct a taxiway.

