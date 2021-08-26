SC Lottery
Gaillard Center announces safety protocols including proof of vaccination, negative COVID test

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Galliard Center has announced new safety protocols including proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 tests.

Officials said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the center will implement additional safety protocols at all shows in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, beginning with the Lowcountry Jazz Festival that runs from Sept. 3-5, 2021.

Safety protocols will include:

  • All staff, volunteers, and patrons over the age of 2 will be fully masked.
  • Patrons will need to provide proof of full vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

“The Gaillard Center will continue to monitor guidelines from the CDC and our local health partners for the latest public health innovations,” the center said on Thursday. “We will update these procedures as recommendations from public health officials evolve.”

“We are all looking forward to welcoming you back to the Gaillard this fall for a season of world-class performing arts presentations,” said Lissa Frenkel, president and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center said. “These new health screenings are vital for us to safely continue to enjoy the arts together.”

“Thanks to the feedback we recently received from surveying our patrons, these new health mandates are critical for audiences to feel safe attending live concerts,” said Michael Smith, executive director of the Charleston Symphony. “We will continue working closely with our partners at the Gaillard Center to provide the best experience possible for our guests.”

The Charleston Symphony launches their 2021-2022 season next month and will also require all musicians and staff to be fully vaccinated, according to officials.

“Partnering with Closing the Gap in Healthcare’s Lowcountry Jazz Festival and Fetter Health Care, the Gaillard Center is also hosting a free vaccination clinic on Friday, August 27 from 3-7pm,” center officials said. “The clinic will be held at the Gaillard Center and will not require sign ups in advance. Individuals over the age of 12 are encouraged to show up on August 27 to receive their shot. Each individual will also receive two complimentary tickets to the Lowcountry Jazz Festival for either Saturday, September 4 or Sunday, September 5.”

“We encourage patrons to assist in preventing the spread of any illness by thoroughly and carefully washing your hands regularly, staying home if you have a fever, cough, or other symptoms, and monitoring local news for advice about keeping yourself and loved ones safe in case of an outbreak,” officials said.

