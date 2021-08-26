SC Lottery
Introducing Alona, TSA’s cutest canine

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.
Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.(KSNV/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – In celebration of National Dog Day, we introduce you to Alona. She was just voted the Transportation Security Administration’s cutest canine.

Don’t be fooled by her sweet face, the 4-year-old golden retriever has a tough job working to keep travelers safe.

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.

Her handler is trained to interpret her behaviors when she detects something.

The TSA invited the public to vote among four finalists for the title and Alona came out as top dog.

The agency says using trained canines remains a highly effective part of airport security systems.

Alona’s handler is planning a party to celebrate her accomplishment.

The adorable pooch will also be featured on the cover of the 2022 TSA Canine Calendar.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

