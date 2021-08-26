Joint Base Charleston: No injuries reported to their personnel in Kabul blasts

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A spokesman for Joint Base Charleston says they have not received any reports of injuries to base personnel following blasts reported near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday.

Spokesman Michael Dukes said no members of the 315th Airlift Wing who have been assisting with Afghanistan evacuation operations have been injured.

A U.S. official said several Marines were killed and a number of other American military were wounded after two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport.

READ MORE: SC, Lowcountry leaders respond to Afghan airport explosion

The attack comes in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Russian officials said at least 13 people were killed. It was not clear if those deaths were included in the Russian toll. Dozens are wounded.

A U.S. official said the complex attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blasts, saying one was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel.

Joint Base Charleston officials confirmed this week that members of the 315th Airlift Wing have been assisting in evacuation efforts.

Joint Base Charleston spokesperson Diana Cossaboom said Tuesday the tail markings in the photos match JBC planes from the 437th Airlift Wing, but the base has not said how many planes are assisting in the evacuation efforts.

An aircrew from Joint Base Charleston helped deliver a baby aboard a Charleston C-17 on Monday moments before the aircraft landed at a Middle East staging area.

“The C-17, flown by members of the 701st Airlift Squadron, were in a holding pattern waiting to land when Aircraft Commander, Capt. Dennis Conner, got a report from one the jets loadmaster that they were concerned about a woman in the lavatory who was about to have a baby,” Dukes said. “Tech. Sgt. Leah Schmidt, 701st AS loadmaster, and Capt. Leslie Green, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, used their professional Air Force training to help deliver a baby girl minutes before the aircraft landed.”

Once on the ground they were met by emergency medical responders to further assist with the mother and her newborn girl, he said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.