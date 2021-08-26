SC, Lowcountry leaders respond to Afghan airport explosion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry representatives are responding after Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed on twitter that an explosion has left numerous casualties outside Kabul airport.

Following reports of the blasts, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said he would be “praying for those involved. In a tweet he said, “Praying for our troops, Americans in the region and our Afghan allies.”

South Carolina’s other U.S. Senator, Sen. Lindsey Graham, also ran to twitter following the attack. Graham’s post read, “This despicable terrorist attack against innocent civilians at the Kabul airport, which injured American Marines, is a reminder of the depravity the world faces from Afghanistan.”

Citadel graduate and U.S. Representative for South Carolina Nancy Mace tweeted that heartbroken by the recent attacks outside the Kabul airport. She tweeted, “This is unconscionable. Weeks away from the anniversary of 9/11. I’m heartbroken. Praying for Kabul this morning, for our troops, for our citizens, and for the innocent people in danger in Afghanistan.”

Mace also said, “We should never negotiate with terrorists. They have violated the conditions of previous negotiations and now we are seeing their threats become a reality and a lot of people are in danger today.”

There has been no word on the exact number of casualties or how many U.S. personnel were injured in the blast.

