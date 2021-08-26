SC Lottery
Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Competition to crown new 2022 titleholders

2020 Titleholders with Miss South Carolina 2019 and Miss South Carolina Teen 2019.(Clyde McDonald Photography)
By Chaunte' Turner
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Organization will crown its four new titleholders this Saturday.

Eight young women are competing for the chance to become the next Miss Summerville or Miss North Charleston while 16 teens will be vying for the Miss Summerville Teen and Miss North Charleston Teen crowns.

The first Miss Summerville represented the town at Miss South Carolina in 1986 while the first Miss North Charleston was crowned in 1983.

This year’s Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston titleholders will each receive a $500 scholarship. They will also represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition, to be held in Columbia in June 2022.

The winner of Miss South Carolina will then advance to Miss America in December 2022.

Miss Summerville Teen 2022 and Miss North Charleston Teen 2022 will receive a paid entry fee to the Miss South Carolina Teen competition, also scheduled for late June 2022 in Columbia. The Miss South Carolina Teen winner will represent the state at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando.

The phases of competition include private interview, physical fitness, talent, on-stage question and evening gown.  The competition is being held at 6 p.m. Saturday inside the College Center at Trident Technical College on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston competition is an official local preliminary of the Miss South Carolina and Miss America organizations.

