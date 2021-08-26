Much drier weather pattern begins today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of sunshine, less rainfall and hotter temperatures will be the story of our weather for the rest of the week. We expect a mostly sunny sky today with only a small chance of a shower or storm this afternoon. Highs will reach 90 degrees inland, mid to upper 80s at the beaches. Dry weather is expected overnight but moisture will begin to advect into the area tomorrow morning. Because of the increased moisture, we’ll likely see a few more clouds and a slightly better chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Drier air will move back in for the weekend with lots of sunshine and minimal rain chances. Highs this weekend will be near 90 degrees.

TROPICS: A tropical wave near Jamaica this morning is expected to become a tropical depression or storm over the next 24 to 48 hours. This storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico and could become a hurricane over the weekend. There is significant concerns that this will reach the Gulf coast between Mississippi and Texas by early next week. We’ll keep you updated! Elsewhere in the tropics, two disturbances in the far Atlantic have the potential to develop into tropical systems. Regardless of development, neither are expected to impact any land areas.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 90.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 90.

