One dead following crash involving tractor trailer in Williamsburg County
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor trailer in Williamsburg County Thursday afternoon, according to emergency officials.
Williamsburg County fire officials said the incident is on Easler Highway near Highway 261 near the Manning area.
According to officials, the road will be shut down for about three hours.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.