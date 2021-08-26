SC Lottery
One dead following crash involving tractor trailer in Williamsburg County

Williamsburg County fire officials said the incident is on Easler Highway near Highway 261 near the Manning area.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor trailer in Williamsburg County Thursday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

Williamsburg County fire officials said the incident is on Easler Highway near Highway 261 near the Manning area.

According to officials, the road will be shut down for about three hours.

