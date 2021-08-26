SC reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 4,245 new cases of COVID-19.

Thursday’s report, which reflect data DHEC received on Tuesday, includes 3,259 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 986 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included 56 deaths, 48 confirmed and eight probable. Of the 56 deaths, 21 were reported in Lowcountry counties.

DHEC listed eight confirmed deaths in Charleston County, one confirmed and one probable death in Berkeley County; six confirmed deaths and one probable death in Dorchester County; two confirmed and one probable death in Beaufort County, and two confirmed deaths in Colleton County.

The results came from 27,573 tests conducted with a positive rate of 15.8%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 770,435 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 574,990 cases detected using PCR tests and 132,445 detected with rapid tests.

As of Thursday, DHEC reported a total of 10,413 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,148 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,265 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9 million tests since the pandemic began.







