West Ashley teacher named Charleston Co. School District teacher of the year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials made a surprise visit to West Ashley High School to present a teacher the district’s teacher of the year award.

Adam “AJ” Barnes was presented the award by district superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait on Thursday in front of district officials, school personal and family.

Barnes was selected for the award from among the district’s school based teachers of the year. He says the award isn’t about him, but the entire community and school.

“To be honored in this year, fantastic, but again it’s not about me,” Barnes said. “It’s about our accomplishments as a school and a school district and how we weathered last year and COVID. We’ve come out stronger and I think that’s a testament to how we’ve started the year. We’re ready to tackle what’s in the future.”

West Ashley High School Principal Ryan Cumback called Barnes an advocate for every teacher and student in the building and cited one of Barnes’ projects as a testament to his humbleness and dedication to the school and its students.

“One of this big projects that he took on was building a toolbox to help teachers teach both in-person and virtually and he built that thing from the ground up,” Cumback said.

Cumback said the award also shows that the school is heading in the right direction in the goal of becoming the school of choice in the area.

“It’s very important for us because when people see these things they know that we’re spending a lot of time and energy hiring the right people,” Cumback said.

Barnes was one of five finalists for the award along with runner-up Abigail Best from James B. Edwards Elementary School, Candace Bare, Katie Johnson and Vickie Klatt.

As part of the selection process, the school district says the finalists went through a multi-step process including a review of their applications by the previous winner and a model lesson to be critiqued.

