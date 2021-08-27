Charleston Southern University opens new science and engineering building

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Engineering students at Charleston Southern University now have their own building on campus.

Phase one of the university’s new Science & Engineering building welcomes its first students this fall. School leaders hope it will lead to more students working in the field.

CSU’s Director of Engineering Dr. Andrew Blauch says they have had the engineering degree program for two years, but now that they have their own space, they are eager to invite more students to apply for the program.

Keara Walsh is a junior double major in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. She says it means a lot to be a pioneer in the early stages of this program.

“It’s really exciting that I’m one of the first ones because I get to pass along my knowledge and my advice to the new engineers coming in,” Walsh said.

The new degree program is a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. They offer concentrations in mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering.

Blauch says they hope the entire science and engineering space will be finished in three to five years. He says it allows them to accept more students into the program, host unique events like stem festivals, and offer more robotics and hands-on opportunities.

When complete, the building will have two wings. The engineering wing will have four labs: two classrooms, a physics lab and a project lab.

“Having a new building means more resources for us,” Walsh said “We get to have more hands-on experience, which we know is important for engineering. It’s not all just lectures over here in engineering. So, being able to have this hands-on experience and have these labs where we get to build and test things is really going to help us get a job later in life.”

In previous years, CSU students would get a degree in applied mathematics and have to transfer to a partner institution -- either Clemson University, University of South Carolina, or The Citadel.

Now, they’re able to stay here, which Dr. Andrew Blauch says is a unique program for a school like this.

“There’s not a lot of Christian universities across the country that have engineering,” Blauch said. “Also in the Lowcountry, there’s very few schools in the Lowcountry that offer engineering. But, it’s a very manufacturing-based community, so there’s lot of opportunities down here for engineering.

He says the goal is to prepare a talented workforce that can fill community needs.

“Our long-range goals for the program are to have students that will be able to do engineering in the community, they’ll be experts in their fields. They’ll be able to be leaders in their fields, not only in the jobs, but in the community, and to help support the local companies and industries.”

The first Charleston Southern Bachelor of Engineering students will graduate in Spring of 2023.

