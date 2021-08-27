Colleton County School District to go virtual-only starting Monday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District will temporarily move to virtual learning for two weeks because of the continued spread of COVID-19.

The transition will take effect Monday, according to district spokesman Sean Gruber.

It will continue through at least Sept. 10.

Gruber said the district made the decision based on the “continued spread of the contagious COVID-19 Delta variant,” the continuous increase in the number of the district’s quarantined staff and students, and “COVID-19′s impact on our available pool of school bus drivers and substitutes.”

The district estimates the return to in-person learning will happen on Sept. 13.

District officials will reassess the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff on Sept. 10 and determine if an extension of the remote learning period will be necessary, he said.

The district will provide distance learning opportunities and breakfast and lunch opportunities during the closure. Students will be able to use district-issued Chromebooks. Students who do not have a district-issued laptop and needs one should contact their school.

Students without access to internet will be provided with E-Learning packets.

“Students will be expected to complete all assignments at home,” Gruber said. “All athletic activities and afterschool programs will be canceled during the E-Learning/Virtual Learning period.”

Schools will provide meals for pick-up at students’ schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Then beginning on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, meal deliveries will begin according to regular bus routes, he said.

Car riders will be able to pick up meals at their child’s school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.

Schools and buses will be comprehensively disinfected during this closure period, the district said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.