Early College High School temporarily moving to full virtual instruction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early College High School says they are moving to full virtual instruction beginning Friday.

Officials with the school says the decision to move to virtual instruction stems from the number of positive COVID-19 cases at the school and the number of students quarantined as close contacts.

The school says they plan to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 10.

In addition, all extracurricular activities will be suspended until Sept. 10.

In a release, the school outlined how students would access classes at the school and classes taken through Trident Technical College. Information can be found on the school’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.