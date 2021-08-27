SC Lottery
Firefighters investigate overnight West Ashley business fire

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a late-night fire prompted an evacuation at a nearby restaurant.

Charleston Police say the fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Charleston Scuba in the 300 block of Savannah Highway.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said the building is located just behind the round Holiday Inn near the Ashley River Bridges.

The Waffle House next door was evacuated and traffic was diverted to Highway 61 while firefighters responded, Francis said.

Firefighters placed caution tape at the scene and were not allowing anyone inside the building as of early Friday morning. Investigators have not yet released details about what caused the fire.

